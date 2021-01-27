Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.23

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 60177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $12,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 566.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

