Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Cap of $28,066.62 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $28,066.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00262826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

