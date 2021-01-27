Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $63,788.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.