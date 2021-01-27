NuBits Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One NuBits token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $4,421.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001103 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00049284 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USNBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.