PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $16.25 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00009046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $16.25 million and $8.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00295064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00068993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

