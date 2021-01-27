Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $46,253.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00900633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.26 or 0.04415344 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

