Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $135,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

