Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 17,077 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

