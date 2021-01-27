Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

