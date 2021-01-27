iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 166,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 268,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,183,201. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.