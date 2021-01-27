Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Vonage stock remained flat at $$14.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -140.49, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

