Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.54. 61,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

