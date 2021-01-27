salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,592 shares of company stock valued at $21,918,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

CRM stock opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

