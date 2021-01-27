iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Fullen Financial Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$55.12 on Wednesday. 12,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

