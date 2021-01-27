Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 27,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

