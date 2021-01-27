Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Shopify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $40.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,119.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.71, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

