Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $140.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

