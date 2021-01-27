Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $1.32 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

STZ traded down $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $213.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

