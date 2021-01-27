Eidelman Virant Capital Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. AAR accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

