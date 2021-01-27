Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 413.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises about 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 13,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.