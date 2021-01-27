Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.29 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,036,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.59.

SPOT traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,023. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

