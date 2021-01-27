Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 5,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

