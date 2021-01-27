Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 40,800 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of ARCH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,692. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $62.19.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

