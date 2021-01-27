Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 13,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in WestRock were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of WRK traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,371. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.