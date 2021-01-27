Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 129,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,692. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

