Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

EL stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

