iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 852.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. 35,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,669. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.

