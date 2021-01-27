Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 747,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,174,254. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

