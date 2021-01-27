Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $77.84 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $77,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

