The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.94, for a total value of $530,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,643,770.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,175 shares of company stock worth $69,072,818. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $40.82 on Wednesday, hitting $933.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,330. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $959.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.