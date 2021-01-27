Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $94.50 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $94,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.36. 59,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,056. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.99.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

