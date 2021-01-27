Applied Research Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.33. The stock had a trading volume of 344,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,198,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $712.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.