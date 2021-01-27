Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.04 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.70 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

