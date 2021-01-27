Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 629,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,084,533. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

