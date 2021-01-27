Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,325,000 after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

