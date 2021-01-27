Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

ROK opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

