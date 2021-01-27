Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

