Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $560,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

EDU stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,592. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

