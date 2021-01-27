Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $412,043.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,658.38 or 0.99666612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems."