Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of comScore by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 77.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of comScore by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

