Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 86,278 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. 16,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

