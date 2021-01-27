CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP traded down $16.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $886.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $892.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

