MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

