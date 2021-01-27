First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $222,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after buying an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Republic Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after acquiring an additional 145,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $6.19 on Wednesday, reaching $146.54. 13,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

