Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $130,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. 40,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,031. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

