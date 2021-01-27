Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,376 shares during the period. Diodes comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $141,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $11,319,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 75.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. 11,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,634,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,646 shares of company stock valued at $18,227,199. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

