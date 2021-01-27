MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $11.56 on Wednesday, reaching $284.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

