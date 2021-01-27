Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $117,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,707. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

