Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 998,574 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,574 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $124,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.