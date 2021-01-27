MD Financial Management Inc. Has $62.10 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $62,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.